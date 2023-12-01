Trending towards more rain Friday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A messy forecast is unfolding this morning with widespread rain rolling in from the south. Snow will mix in for areas NW of the QC metro by sunrise, but the exact rain/snow line will be a nowcasting type of an event as temperature profiles in the atmosphere will dictate what precip type will reach the surface. A dusting of half inch between I-80 and highway 30 will be possible by midday. Another round of mainly rain arrives this evening with more snow mixing in even more NW of the QC. This will lead to very localized 1″ or 2″ totals by early Saturday morning. Bottom line south of I-80 this will mainly be a rain event with 1″ rainfall totals possible. Another system will arrive late Saturday night with more rain/snow possible. Minor accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Rain/snow. High: 40º. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 27º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix. High: 41º.

