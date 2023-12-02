39th annual Christmas in LeClaire holds 8th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K Run

LECLAIRE, Iowa {KWQC} – Christmas in LeClaire 2023 celebrated its 8th annual Ugly Sweater 5K run.

For 39 years, Downtown LeClaire kicks off the holidays with three days filled with Christmas activities for everyone. On Saturday, over 400 people registered to run in the 8th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K with proceeds going to a great cause.

“We’re ecstatic about the numbers where you had increase in our kids fun run today,” said Ugly Sweater 5K Run Organizer Lori McFate. “An increase in our 5k participants and it’s an opportunity to get everybody from around the Quad Cities here to LeClaire. The intent is to get them here for the race and then to stay for shopping, eating and having a great time in the city of LeClaire And they go to Kings Harvest Ministries, which includes the Kings Harvest pet rescue. We’ve got runners who are passionate about people and pets, so we cover both avenues.”

Some runners came from out of town to participate.

“It’s just a very fun thing to do,” said Macomb resident Keith Schluter. “A lot of fun outfits. You get a lot of different races throughout the year but costumes are unique.”

“This is our second year doing it and we’re doing three races,” said Macomb resident Kathryn Rutledge. “With last night we did the Illuminated Run in Fulton. Today, this one, and tomorrow the Reindeer Ramble. It’s just a fun weekend to do before the craziness of the holiday start.”

Most onlookers were there to support their family and enjoy the festivities throughout downtown.

“Just like seeing how happy my brother is once he finishes,” said LeClaire resident Jane Vailey. “It’s just really fun and joyful all the time. It’s really really bright and I love the decorations.”

Christmas in LeClaire will be running through Sunday with plenty activities. We have included a link with more information here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.