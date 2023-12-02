DCSD and Davenport police issue statements on Davenport West

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses to reported incidents at Davenport West High School.

Thursday, at Davenport West, there was an incident that occurred between a number of students, according to a spokesperson for DCSD. The initial disturbance was de-escalated by school staff. The Davenport Police Department was requested to assist.

“As always, we take all incidents of this nature seriously, and put the safety of our students and staff first and foremost,” stated the spokesperson for the district.

TV6 reached out to DPD for comment on the incident as well.

According to DPD, their spokesperson says it was their understanding that there was no known of school lockdown on Thursday.

Friday, Davenport West Principal Cory Williams sent parents a message in response to a Friday incident at the school. TV6 obtained a copy of the statement from DPD.

The statement sent to patents on Friday included the following.

“This morning, we received a concerning social media post. We immediately notified teachers and students that everyone would remain in class until further notice. With support from local law enforcement and district administrators, it was determined the image originated from Salt Lake City, Utah in 2021. West High School has returned to business as usual. As always we appreciate everyone’s vigilance. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is and will always be our top priority.”

