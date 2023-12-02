Eugene Field Elementary hosts ‘Talking Wax Museum’ event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island Elementary School held a unique event showing off their students’ work Friday morning.

Eugene Field Elementary School had their own talking wax museum where 6th grade students created projects based on the lives of famous and not so famous personalities.

Teachers say the event helped students learn history in a unique way.

“This project requires the students to connect research, be creative, and present their information in a different way than you might just seen in a regualr project,” said Tyler Allison, Sixth Grade Teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School. “It also helps them practice their public speaking skills.”

Some of the projects featured in the wax museum included the inventors of the Farris wheel, Dr. Pepper and the game of baseball.

