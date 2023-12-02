Eugene Field Elementary hosts ‘Talking Wax Museum’ event

A Rock Island Elementary School held a unique event showing off their students work Friday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island Elementary School held a unique event showing off their students’ work Friday morning.

Eugene Field Elementary School had their own talking wax museum where 6th grade students created projects based on the lives of famous and not so famous personalities.

Teachers say the event helped students learn history in a unique way.

“This project requires the students to connect research, be creative, and present their information in a different way than you might just seen in a regualr project,” said Tyler Allison, Sixth Grade Teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School. “It also helps them practice their public speaking skills.”

Some of the projects featured in the wax museum included the inventors of the Farris wheel, Dr. Pepper and the game of baseball.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

A lawsuit has been filed against Clinton City officials challenging its approval for the sale...
Lawsuit filed against City of Clinton challenging sale of DeWitt Park
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Friday for couple rounds of wintry mix
Rock Island Arsenal played host to the fifth annual Army vs. Navy flag football game.
Army vs. Navy flag football game held at Rock Island Arsenal
Robotic-assisted surgeries enable doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision,...
Robotic technology revolutionizing surgical procedures at Genesis