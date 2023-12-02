High School Basketball: Dec. 1
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A loaded night of high school basketball in Iowa and Illinois. Check out some of the best highlights from the following games:
Girls
- Pleasant Valley 78, Muscatine 11
- Assumption 66, Davenport Central 33
- Davenport North 82, North Scott 26
- Davenport West 44, Bettendorf 41
Boys
- Rock Island 87, Galesburg 35
- Sterling 76, Moline 72
- United Township 57, Alleman 37
- Central Dewitt 49, Northeast 41
