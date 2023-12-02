Lawsuit filed against City of Clinton challenging sale of DeWitt Park

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Clinton City officials challenging its approval for the sale of DeWitt Park to the YWCA to build supportive housing.

The YWCA was awarded grant money from the Iowa Financing Authority to help fund the project, money that if it was not used would expire on Nov. 30.

The lawsuit claims that the city violated its trust agreement for DeWitt Park, that’s been in effect since 1855.

The suit also says the sale to the YWCA was an “unlawful gift” as well as claiming councilmen Greg Obren had a duty to recuse himself because he is employed by the YWCA.

According to the city’s website, Obren is a lifeguard for the organization.

The plaintiffs are asking to annul the Nov. 14 vote that sold the park to the YWCA and they’re also asking for the judges to issue a temporary injunction for the sale.

