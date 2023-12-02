Lingering clouds today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Precipitation has moved out of the region, but the clouds will linger throughout the day. Another system passing through the upper Midwest will bring additional rain or rain/snow chances overnight into Sunday, with some minor accumulations possible. At this point, we could see 1″ or less of snow for most locations. As that wintry mix winds down Sunday morning, we’ll see cloudy skies stick around through afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns by Monday. Temperatures will remain at or just above normal through the period, with highs in the 30′s to low 40′a, and lows in the 20′s to low 30′s. We’re back to near the 50 degree mark by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool. High: 40°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix. Low: 34°. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A rain/snow mix early, the mostly cloudy skies. High: 41°.

