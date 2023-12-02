Robotic technology revolutionizing surgical procedures at Genesis

Helping a local woman conquer colon cancer
Robotic-assisted surgeries enable doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Robotic technology is transforming the landscape of surgical procedures.

Genesis Medical Center in Davenport offered a demonstration featuring Intuitive’s ION and da Vinci Xi surgical robots.

Lois Nichols, a 91-year-old Bettendorf resident, who suffered from pain, weight loss, and discomfort for nearly six years. A colonoscopy revealed that she had colon cancer and needed surgery.

“The goal of her surgery is to remove a segment of her colon that’s not well, so we need to remove that, we need to remove the blood supply in the lymph nodes, and then we need to bring those things back together,” explained Genesis surgeon Robert Harson.

In early October, Nichols underwent robotic-assisted surgery to remove the cancer using one of the Da Vinci robotic systems at Genesis.

“Surgeons working with this system put those two things back together, leaving everything right in place, avoiding tension on the blood supply, while maintaining an excellent view of the procedure,” said Harson.

Harson explains how robotic-assisted surgeries enable doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control compared to conventional methods.

“More traditional surgeries like an open surgery or a traditional laparoscopy oftentimes are done with a larger incision. And then the two ends of the colon are sewn together outside of a patient’s actual body.”

“We have very fine control of our instruments. and we do that surgery receded, and so that allows us to not be as fatigued because sometimes we do operations for five or six hours.”

According to Harson, patients undergoing these procedures experience a shorter hospital stay, less pain, smaller incisions, faster recovery time, and fewer side effects.

“It was very simple and no pain. Just about two days, maybe I had some tension, but not very much,” said Nichols.

“I’ve had other surgeries, and, you know, that’s different. This was nothing, so I was completely happy and satisfied.”

Nichols has made a full recovery and is now cancer-free, and back to her normal life.

“I asked Dr. Harson if I could tell my friends that I’m cancer-free. And he said yes, you can.”

Harson says Genesis’ robotic surgery program is the largest in Iowa, with over 6,700 surgical procedures done in urology, general surgery, and gynecology using the 4 DaVinci robots at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. They are also approaching 100 cases using the ION, which is the newest robot used for lung biopsy.

