Clouds stick around this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A mixture of rain and snow moved through the region overnight, leaving behind some wet roads, slushy sidewalks and minor accumulations of snow (especially on grassy areas). Now that the wintry mix has moved out, we’ll see clouds sticking around this afternoon and evening. Highs should reach the 30′s to near 40 degrees. Turning our attention to the work week, conditions should remain cool and dry (the exception being a bit of rain by Monday night into early Tuesday), with temperatures in the 30′s to low 40′s through midweek. Thursday and Friday look to be a lot warmer with sunshine and highs reaching the lower 50′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. High: 40°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

