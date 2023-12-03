Galesburg girls basketball coach Evan Massey reaches 1,000 career wins

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 46 years as the head coach at Galesburg, Evan Massey earned his 1,000th career win Saturday with the Silver Streaks beating United Township 55-46.

“It’s special I mean a lot of reasons of for me it’s exciting to have been able to coach that long at one school and the support they’ve given is wonderful and you can see like here today the community that comes out. When I got into coaching my hope was to try and create something special and luckily you know what’s happened is I caught basketball when it’s growing and like you say it’s just it’s exciting to see that the girls in the 1970′s, 1980′s, they worked just as hard as the girls do today but that the public recognizes them and appreciates them and stuff and that’s all I want. I want our kids when they graduate regardless of wins and losses to feel like they’re special and they’re important” said Massey.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Friday for couple rounds of wintry mix
Cody Reardon
Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

Latest News

Alleman coach Steve Ford earns 400th career win
Alleman girls basketball coach Steve Ford earns 400th career win
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
#2 Michigan beats #16 Iowa 26-0 in Big Ten Championship
Logan Lee senior day
Orion’s Logan Lee ready to lead Iowa’s defense in Big Ten Championship
High School Basketball
High School Basketball: Dec. 1