Galesburg girls basketball coach Evan Massey reaches 1,000 career wins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 46 years as the head coach at Galesburg, Evan Massey earned his 1,000th career win Saturday with the Silver Streaks beating United Township 55-46.

“It’s special I mean a lot of reasons of for me it’s exciting to have been able to coach that long at one school and the support they’ve given is wonderful and you can see like here today the community that comes out. When I got into coaching my hope was to try and create something special and luckily you know what’s happened is I caught basketball when it’s growing and like you say it’s just it’s exciting to see that the girls in the 1970′s, 1980′s, they worked just as hard as the girls do today but that the public recognizes them and appreciates them and stuff and that’s all I want. I want our kids when they graduate regardless of wins and losses to feel like they’re special and they’re important” said Massey.

