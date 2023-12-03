GOP candidates return to QCA this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa caucuses are six weeks away and GOP candidates eyeing the nomination are ramping up their campaigns in the Quad Cities this week.

Republicans seeking the nomination have been making their campaign rounds through the state of Iowa all year, but little has changed in the polls.

According to an Iowa State University poll from a couple weeks ago, former president Donald Trump maintains his commanding lead over the field, at 54 percent. Followed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at 18 percent, former ambassador Nikki Haley at 12 percent and Vivek Ramaswamy at 6 percent.

ISU November GOP caucus poll

View the full poll here.

After fulfilling his promise to visit all 99 counties in Iowa, and receiving an endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Gov. DeSantis will be in Eldridge on Sunday with a meet and greet at Cody Road Coffee starting at 2 p.m.

Former president, and party front-runner, Donald Trump will return to Davenport on Tuesday for a Town Hall event at the RiverCenter starting at 8 p.m.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will also return to the Quad Cities area, next Friday Dec. 8, making several campaign stops. According to his campaign, here is where he plans to visit:

Jamie Lynn’s Coffee House in Wapello at 9:30 a.m.

Pizza Ranch in Muscatine at 11:45 a.m.

Victory Lane Bar & Grill in Clarence at 2:15 p.m.

The Old Library in DeWitt at 4 p.m.

Haley will not be in the Quad Cities this week as she is currently scheduled to be in northwestern Iowa next weekend.

Iowa voters who are not registered can register to caucus at anytime leading up to, and including, caucus day.

Both Iowa Republicans and Democrats will caucus on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.