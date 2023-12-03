Messy weather returns this evening, warmer weather ahead

Most of the work week will remain dry
12/2/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A mixture of rain and snow moved through the region overnight, leaving behind some wet roads, slushy sidewalks and minor accumulations of snow (especially on grassy areas). A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 AM west of the river for reduced visibility of 1 mile or less. As that wintry mix winds down this morning, we’ll see clouds sticking around this afternoon and evening. Highs should reach the 30′s to near 40 degrees. Turning our attention to the work week, conditions should remain cool and dry (the exception being a bit of rain Monday night), with temperatures in the 30′s to low 40′s through midweek. Thursday and Friday look to be a lot warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50′s.

TODAY: A rain/snow mix and fog during the morning hours, then mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. High: 41°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Friday for couple rounds of wintry mix
Cody Reardon
Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Messy weather returns this evening, warmer weather ahead
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Lingering clouds today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit more snow Friday evening for some
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news...
12/1/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast