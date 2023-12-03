Messy weather returns this evening, warmer weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A mixture of rain and snow moved through the region overnight, leaving behind some wet roads, slushy sidewalks and minor accumulations of snow (especially on grassy areas). A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 AM west of the river for reduced visibility of 1 mile or less. As that wintry mix winds down this morning, we’ll see clouds sticking around this afternoon and evening. Highs should reach the 30′s to near 40 degrees. Turning our attention to the work week, conditions should remain cool and dry (the exception being a bit of rain Monday night), with temperatures in the 30′s to low 40′s through midweek. Thursday and Friday look to be a lot warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 50′s.

TODAY: A rain/snow mix and fog during the morning hours, then mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. High: 41°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.