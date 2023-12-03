Orion’s Logan Lee ready to lead Iowa’s defense in Big Ten Championship

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa will take on Michigan in the Big Ten Championship tonight in Indianapolis. Former Orion star Logan Lee will be one of Iowa’s captains and a leader for the Hawkeyes defense which has given up only 12 touchdowns this season, the fewest in the Big Ten. Before the game, TV6′s Evan Denton interviewed Logan’s father Mitch about how far his son has come.

“He’s put his time in. You hope that people recognize that, and I certainly think they do, but to see him get that opportunity is every bit as special to him as being a starter. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the actual team waiver, you know. I think it was a coach that said the other day that it doesn’t matter -- just like the Nebraska game. They don’t ever see Iowa get frustrated with a minute left, and we’re down or we’re tied” said Lee.

Lee was an Honorable Mention All Big Ten Selection this season for the 2nd year in a row.

