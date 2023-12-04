2 displaced by Moline mobile home fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Red Cross of the Quad Cities is helping two people displaced by a Monday morning fire.

Smoke was coming from the mobile home at 3814 29th St. when Moline firefighters arrived at 6:55 a.m.

The home had a working smoke detector, and the residents were able to escape uninjured before emergency crews arrived.

Moline Fire said the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

Assisting Moline Fire were East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire departments, Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy, Rock Island Sheriff’s Office and the Red Cross.

Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations is investigating the fire.

