3 escape Burlington mobile home fire

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Dec. 4.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people are being displaced after a fire early Monday morning in rural Burlington.

When Burlington and West Burlington Fire departments arrived at 2:01 a.m. firefighters saw a mobile home in flames.

The owner of the trailer at Des Moines County Highway 99 was not home, but three residents were awake and able to escape without injuries. A family cat was revived.

Fire Marshal Robert Berndt said the investigation concluded that there were no working smoke detectors in the home and the fire was an accident caused by smoking materials.

The uninsured mobile home is owned by Roger Steffenmier and is considered a total loss.

Assisting Burlington Fire were Danville Fire, Gladstone Fire, REC Electric, Alliant Gas and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

