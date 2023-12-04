3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted to stop them.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A child in Florida is dead and the mother injured after the child ran out into traffic and the mother attempted to stop them from getting hit by vehicles in the roadway, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said the 31-year-old mother and her 3-year-old child were leaving their vehicle parked on the center lane of Dairy Road on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m.

As the two exited the vehicle to return home, the child took off running behind the vehicle and the trailer out into northbound traffic. The mother noticed her child run off and chased after them to try to stop them.

As they both entered the road in front of oncoming traffic, they were hit by a 2009 Honda Pilot, according to police.

The child was seriously injured from the collision and later died.

The mother also suffered injuries, but her condition was not listed.

The name of the child was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

Waste Commission of Scott County offers holiday recycling advice.
Waste Commission of Scott County offers holiday recycling tips
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
A man walks past the Remington Arms Company, Jan. 17, 2013, in Ilion, N.Y. The gun factory in...
Gun factory in operation for 200 years is set to close
KWQC Snow
Another round of rain and snow Monday night