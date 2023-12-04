Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Lava Girl”

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Lava Girl"
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jo Nicolson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces viewers to “Lava Girl”, a five-year-old lab mix that needs a forever home. She recently recovered from a severe skin infection due to the fantastic veterinary care at the shelter.

Currently, the Bissell Clear the Shelters campaign is underway at HSSC and other facilities in the QCA. This event underway through Dec. 17 qualifies that all adoption fees are waived during the period. This means adoptive families can take that money and put it toward the other expenses to set up a home for a new pet.

Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 West Central Park, Davenport. Visit the website at https://hssc.us/ or call 563-388-6655.

