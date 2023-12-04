Another round of rain and snow Monday night

Dry and warmer weather arrives by midweek
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures are going to be seasonably cool today with highs reaching the middle and upper 30s. Clouds are going to be stubborn to leave today, so it will remain on the gloomy side. The wind will be south 5-10 mph. We have our eyes on a clipper system that will sweep in tonight. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but it will produce the potential of rain, snow and a mix of the two. The higher potential for the mix and changeover to snow will be north of the Quad Cities metro. Accumulations will be less than 1″, if any at all.

Once that system exits by early Tuesday, we will have quieter and warmer temperatures through the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, highs will be well into the 50s.

We are tracking the potential of rain Saturday, transitioning to a wintry mix and or snow by Sunday. Too early to determine the impacts from the system, if any, but it is a trend worth watching through the week.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 39º. Winds: SW 5-0 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 32º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix early in the morning. High: 39º.

