Another round of wintry mix Monday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a much quieter start today than where we ended last work week. A system will slip by to our south this morning keeping us under cloudy skies today. Highs will reach the mid and upper 30s in most areas this afternoon. The next system will arrive tonight leading to light rain that will change over to snow tomorrow morning. While there are signs of minor accumulations it doesn’t appear to be enough to have an impact on travel. HIghs will be in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday until a warm front lifts into the area bringing 50s back by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 38º. Winds: SW 5-0 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 32º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix early in the morning. High: 39º.

