Bettendorf bus route change begins Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning Monday, Bettendorf is changing some bus routes to add a stop at a new mental health center.

Bettendorf’s Transit Division has adjusted to include Vera French Mental Health Center at 852 Middle Road.

Bettendorf Transit Operations Manager Austin Whelan said the changes will help provide better access to mental health care.

The changes to Bettendorf Transit’s Route 1 (Red) and Route 2 (Blue) as well as to some of Davenport’s Citibus Routes can be found at www.bettendorf.org/TransitAlerts as well as on the SPOT app or www.bettendorf.org/SPOT. For questions regarding these changes, contact Bettendorf Transit at 563-344-4085.

