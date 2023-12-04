Bettendorf bus route change begins Monday

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Dec. 4.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning Monday, Bettendorf is changing some bus routes to add a stop at a new mental health center.

Bettendorf’s Transit Division has adjusted to include Vera French Mental Health Center at 852 Middle Road.

Bettendorf Transit Operations Manager Austin Whelan said the changes will help provide better access to mental health care.

The changes to Bettendorf Transit’s Route 1 (Red) and Route 2 (Blue) as well as to some of Davenport’s Citibus Routes can be found at www.bettendorf.org/TransitAlerts as well as on the SPOT app or www.bettendorf.org/SPOT. For questions regarding these changes, contact Bettendorf Transit at 563-344-4085.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Dec. 4.
Fastcast: Monday, Dec. 4, a.m.
KWQC Snow
Another round of rain and snow Monday night
Power restored after massive outage Sunday evening
Power restored after massive outage Sunday evening
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East