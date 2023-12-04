Charges pending after person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say charges are pending against a person who brought a loaded gun into Genesis East early Monday morning.

TV6 followed up on a tip brought to us by a TV6 viewer. In a phone call, police told TV6 that it happened around 1 a.m.

Police said no one had been arrested yet, but that charges are pending.

Details on the exact circumstances are not known at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Gov. DeSantis seeks to gain ground on Trump in Eldridge visit
