Charges pending after person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say charges are pending against a person who brought a loaded gun into Genesis East early Monday morning.

TV6 followed up on a tip brought to us by a TV6 viewer. In a phone call, police told TV6 that it happened around 1 a.m.

Police said no one had been arrested yet, but that charges are pending.

Details on the exact circumstances are not known at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

