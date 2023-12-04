Davenport man arrested in connection to October motorcycle crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday after police say he struck a motorcycle rider back in October.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 14, Huy Vo, 35, failed to maintain control of his vehicle when he hit an oncoming motorcyclist.

According to the affidavit, the motorcyclist received a fractured hip, clavicle, and arm, all of which required surgery to repair.

Vo was unable to provide proof of insurance after being involved in the crash, according to the affidavit.

Officers said they observed that Vo displayed bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and smelled of alcohol.

Vo completed a field sobriety test, but refused to submit to a preliminary breath test, officers said.

According to officers, a search warrant was completed for a sample of Vo’s blood and the analysis indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.230.

Court records show Vo posted $5,000 and was released from jail a little over an hour after he was booked.

Vo will have a preliminary hearing on Friday, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.