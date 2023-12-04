Family Resources: Adopt a Family program for the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family Resources staff each year meet with their clients and submit wish list to provide gifts for the Holiday season.

Rochelle Dougall shares ways the community can join in to help Family Recourses to help families in need during the holiday season. To help the Adopt a Family program, you can purchase gifts for a family, volunteer for a gift wrapping party, patriciate in community drives or make a monetary donation.

The Davenport Police Department has partnered with Family Resources to help with the program for years, over 20 years now. Starting when there was a “grinch” who stole the presents from Family Resources.

Family Resources expects to serve over 900 people with this program in 2023.

A drive will be held at the North Park Mall, next to Firestone, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Resources information:

Address: 2800 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Phone: 563-326-6431

Website: www.famres.org

