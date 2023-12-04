Iowa Select Volleyball Club makes gift bags and cards for Children's Hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Select Volleyball Club based in Davenport Iowa, and serving 250 families from all over Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, annually supports a give-back project for a local, regional or nation-wide organization. This year’s project is a club-wide donation drive where families donate items to make holiday gift bags for children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital.

“I think we have a great club ethos all about creating positive environments for our athletes but also trying to give that back to our community and the beginning of the season is a great opportunity to get the girls together especially during the Holiday season just to do something that’s bigger than ourselves. It supports what the volleyball culture should be and that’s giving back to other people, doing that as teammates but also doing that outside of the volleyball court too” said Club Director Frank Flanagan.

