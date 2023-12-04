Nearly 3,400 toys collected during KWQC’s annual Toys for Tots drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday and the results of the drive are in.

This year, 3,384 toys and $14,111.26 in cash and checks were collected.

U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers were on hand from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations at the station, 805 Brady St.

According to Sgt. Alec Smith, this year’s drive started out with the least amount of toys and donations the Quad City Marine Corps has seen since it began.

“We’ve always got toys for three to five and six to nine-year-olds,” said Sgt. Smith. “That’s kind of what everybody brings in which we always appreciate. We appreciate every donation, but older kids and younger kids for sure we need.”

According to the Marine Corps website, the toughest age group is boys and girls 10-12 years old. “We are historically low in those age groups,” according to the website.

Toy distribution will be on Dec. 8 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Dec 9 and 16 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., according to the website.

In 2022, 2,362 toys, 720 games, books and puzzles, eight bikes, and $23,666.55 in cash and checks were collected.

According to organizers, Toys for Tots in 2022 supported over 6,600 children with more than 29,000 toys across six counties in Iowa and Illinois.

For more information on Toys-for-Tots, visit their website or Facebook page.

