Police: 3 arrested in Rock Falls disturbance Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man, woman and teen were arrested on Saturday after police say they responded to a disturbance.

Rock Falls police responded around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of Lindy Avenue for a reported disturbance, according to a media release.

As officers arrived they stopped a vehicle leaving the area, police said. Officers found a 17-year-old boy had possession of a handgun in his waistband. A second handgun was found in the vehicle.

According to police, both guns were seized and all occupants were arrested.

Riley C. Baker, 19, of Rock Falls was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrew Heidenreich, 19, of Forreston was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID.

A 17-year-old boy from German Valley was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Baker and Heidenreich were processed and released with a future court date pursuant to the provisions of the Safe-T Act, police said. The boy was transferred to the custody of the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Rock Falls Police said officers were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

