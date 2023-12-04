Power restored after massive outage Sunday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A down sub transmission line located outside of Abingdon, Illinois was to blame for a large power outage Sunday evening. Almost 100% of Henderson and Warren Counties where without power, along with portions of Mercer and Knox Counties. According to officials from Ameren, crews had to switch lines, and draw in power from other sources to restore power to those affected. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, most of the affected areas had been restored.

