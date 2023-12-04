Special Kneads Bakery

Special Kneads Bakery
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Special Kneads Bakery in Galva is a small town bakery that is making a difference in the lives of those with special needs.

Margaret and Frankie Cortes feature delicious holiday treats, pies, rusks and cookie trays.

Find out more about the bakery, located at 326 Front Street, Galva, IL, by visiting the website at https://special-kneads-bakery.square.site/ or calling 309-540-8753.

