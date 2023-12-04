Traffic alert for Blackhawk Township

Fastcast Dec. 4 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISALND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department has announced a traffic alert for Blackhawk Township.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m., 106th Avenue West, west of Ridgewood Road, in Blackhawk Township, will be closed to through traffic to allow for road work, crews said.

It is expected to reopen on Dec. 15 around 3 p.m., according to crews.

