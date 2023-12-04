ROCK ISALND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department has announced a traffic alert for Blackhawk Township.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m., 106th Avenue West, west of Ridgewood Road, in Blackhawk Township, will be closed to through traffic to allow for road work, crews said.

It is expected to reopen on Dec. 15 around 3 p.m., according to crews.

