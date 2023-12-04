Waste Commission of Scott County offers holiday recycling tips

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Waste Commission of Scott County is offering holiday recycling tips for the increased amount of trash the facility says they see between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day .

“‘Tis the season to recycle right- lights, greeting cards, packaging, and more,” said officials from the Waste Commission of Scott County. “Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs.”

According to Waste Commission of Scott County officials, items that can be recycled include:

  • Cardboard boxes, like those from electronics, toys, and shoes
  • Wrapping paper tubes
  • Paper gift and shopping bags
  • Tissue paper
  • Plain paper
  • Wrapping paper
  • Greeting cards
  • Envelopes, even photo cards
  • Newspapers and advertisements
  • Magazines and catalogs
  • Plastic bottles and jugs
  • Glass bottles and jars
  • Aluminum and steel cans
  • Cookie and popcorn tins

Officials say e-waste recyclables include:

  • Twinkle lights
  • Stands of lights
  • Batteries
  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • Televisions
  • Printers
  • Digital cameras
  • Video game systems

E-waste items can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Avenue in Davenport, officials said. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island Counties.

“Residents should be aware that not all holiday items may be recycled,” explained a spokesperson for the Waste Commission of Scott County. “Items such as plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper with metallic foil or glitter bows, ribbons, and artificial Christmas trees are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should be place in the garbage or reused.”

Officials reminded that residents should place recyclables in their cart with the lid closed for collection. Cardboard placed outside the cart cannot be collected, officials said. Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart may either be broken down to fit or may be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county.

A list of locations can be found at wastecom.com, according to a media release from the Waste Commission of Scott County. For more information about holiday recycling, call 563-386-9575 or click here.

