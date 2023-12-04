Woman injured, charged with DUI in Jo Daviess Co. Crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - A Wisconsin woman has been charged with Driving Under the Influence after a single-vehicle crash in rural Galena on Saturday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 dispatch center received a report of a crash with possible injuries at 10:50 p.m. on December 2, located on W Council Hill Road, north of Council Ridge Road. Police determined a 2015 Jeep Compass driven by 32 year old Kathryn Burbach of Benton, WI, was driving northbound on W Council Hill Road. Burbach failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The vehicle hit a fence, went airborne, rolled over, and came to rest in a pasture.

Burbach was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was taken to Midwest Medical Center by Galena EMS for treatment of her injuries. Burbach has been charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid and Accident, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

This incident remains under investigation and the driver is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Galena Police Department, Galena Ambulance, Galena Fire Department, and Guy’s Towing.

