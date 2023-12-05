2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 5 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on Friday night around 10 p.m., involving two young adult victims from the QCA and two victims from Cedar Rapids. Wednesday, the identities of the deceased were released.

The young adult victims from the QCA have been identified as Casey Krager, 20, of Davenport, and Carter Cooper, 19, of Bettendorf, according to a media release from a Cedar Rapids public safety communications specialist. Additionally, those from Cedar Rapids involved included Ruta Tekeste, 52, and a 13-year-old male victim.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Friday, Cedar Rapids police released a media release detailing the crash.

Cedar Rapids police said the two-vehicle, four-fatality crash happened Friday at approximately 9:56 p.m. when police and fire department personnel were called to C St. SW near Edison Road for the report of a vehicle crash with trapped occupants and one car on fire.

Upon arrival, police, fire and ambulance crews said they began medical evaluations while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, according to the media release. As a result of the crash and fire, four people were left deceased.

No further information was released.

