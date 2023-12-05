Cloudy and cool Tuesday ahead of a warmup

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of patchy fog will be possible through midday, otherwise it will be another day with an overcast sky. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s with a north/northwest wind 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will arrive for the second half of the week with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday, with some hometowns getting close to (or exceeding) 60°.

Widespread rain is forecast to move in later Friday evening into Saturday which could end as a wintry mix and/or snow Saturday night before the system exits on Sunday. It’s certainly a time frame to keep an eye on. There has been a lot of variability in guidance over the past couple days. Stay with TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with patchy fog. High: 39º. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 26º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Turning breezy and partly cloudy. High: 43º.

