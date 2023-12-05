Cloudy with lingering wintry mix on Tuesday

Dry and warmer weather arrives by midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Light snow showers or a wintry mix will continue off and on through midday. A few roads may be slick, especially north of highway 30, but with temps getting back to near 40º most snow will melt on contact after sunrise. Warmer temps will arrive for the second half of the week with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. Widespread rain will roll through late Friday night into the day on Saturday and cooler temps will arrive by Sunday with breezy conditions.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few morning flakes or wintry mix. High: 39º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 26º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Turning breezy and partly cloudy. High: 43º.

