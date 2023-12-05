Craft named as UnityPoint Health-Muscatine director

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 5 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine announced it will have a new director soon.

Jennifer Craft will begin as director beginning Jan. 2. She joined UnityPoint Health in 2015 through Robert Young Center, and most recently was manager of Eastern Iowa Region crisis system and care coordination covering five counties.

UPH-Muscatine Executive Director Rachel Pohl says Craft has a strong leadership skills and a background in community-based health care.

“She’s well acquainted with our health care teams, first responders, elected officials, schools and other community partners,” Pohl said.

Craft said she is focused on improving the health of people in Muscatine County.

“Mental health and management of chronic diseases continues to top the list of Muscatine’s health priorities, and I’m grateful to use my experience to lead an amazing team dedicated to serving the public,” she said.

