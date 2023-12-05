Craft named as UnityPoint Health-Muscatine public health director

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine announced it will have a new public health director soon.

Jennifer Craft will begin Jan. 2. She joined UnityPoint Health in 2015 through the Robert Young Center, and most recently was manager of Eastern Iowa Region crisis system and care coordination covering five counties.

UPH-Muscatine Executive Director Rachel Pohl said Craft has strong leadership skills and a background in community-based health care.

“She’s well acquainted with our health care teams, first responders, elected officials, schools and other community partners,” Pohl said.

Craft said she is focused on improving the health of people in Muscatine County.

“Mental health and management of chronic diseases continues to top the list of Muscatine’s health priorities, and I’m grateful to use my experience to lead an amazing team dedicated to serving the public,” she said.

