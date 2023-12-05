Davenport Schools discuss plans for Buchanan, updates on Sudlow, turf field masterplans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community School District held a special meeting with a public hearing regarding the sale of Buchanan Elementary School as well as a committee of the whole meeting where updates were given on the progress of Sudlow Intermediate and updated plans for the district’s turf fields.

During the special meeting, for the sale of Buchanan Elementary School, located at 4515 North Fairmount Street, it was announced that the district had received a contract from the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center to purchase the real estate for $825,000, according a statement from Davenport School Board President Dan Gosa.

According to Gosa and the district’s building restrictions, the building cannot be used by any person or entity as a childcare of daycare facility, or a school with any levels of kindergarten through 12th grade or any other combination.

The district said they received the veteran outreach center’s offer through writing and any offer to the district on Buchanan Elementary must be made in writing.

According to the district, they will continue to receive written offers for the purchase of Buchanan Elementary through Dec. 8 at noon.

Any offers for the purchase of Buchanan Elementary, received before the deadline, will be considered by the board of directors at the next meeting on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., district officials said.

The special meeting also allowed for the public to make comments on the matter, however no one commented during the meeting and the special meeting was adjourned.

Moving on to the committee of the whole meeting, progress regarding Sudlow Intermediate was discussed as well as updated plans for the district’s turf fields.

Back in September it was determined that the district would build a new Sudlow Intermediate and since then, Washington Elementary has been demolished.

Bray Architects stated that Washington has been demolished and a void in the removed basement is being filled by increasing the amount of dirt for leveling purposes as crews continue to fill and grade the site.

Monroe’s site has been fenced in and utilities have been disconnected, Bray Architects said. Demolition of the building is underway.

As for Sudlow, Bray Architects say it’s a process that’s moving quickly.

Bray Architects say they’ve established a core planning team that meets bi-weekly and the next session will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The team has worked through concepts like how to address expansion around the existing gym at Sudlow, concerns of site logistics, and the appearance of the building, Bray Architects said.

“Meetings are to help refine the plan,” explained Bray Architects. “We won’t be done with these sessions in December, but once we get past the first of the year, we’ll do more fine tuning moves for what the teachers will need in their building.”

Bray Architects noted that plans are in the works for utilizing the area where Washington once sat to create a walking track that surrounds a small practice football field, which is also a green space that can be used for outdoor activities and play.

Bray Architects also discussed plans for the district’s turf field projects.

“This will be something that enhances opportunities for each three high schools, Davenport North, Davenport Central and Davenport West, as well as the district as a whole,” said Bray Architects.

According to Bray Architects, progress for turf field projects include the completion of masterplans for North High School, West High School, and the Brady Street Complex.

