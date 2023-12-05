Davenport Schools discuss plans for closed Buchanan elementary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District held a public hearing Monday night regarding the sale of Buchanan Elementary School,

Buchanan, located at 4515 N. Fairmount St., the district received a contract from the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center to purchase the property for $825,000, School Board President Dan Gosa said during the meeting.

According to the district’s building restrictions, the building cannot be used by any person or entity as a childcare or daycare facility, or a school with any levels of kindergarten through 12th grade, or any other combination.

District officials said they received the veteran outreach center’s offer through writing and any offer to the district on Buchanan Elementary must be made in writing.

According to district officials, they will continue to receive written offers for the purchase of Buchanan Elementary through Dec. 8 at noon.

Any offers for the purchase of the school, received before the deadline, will be considered by the board of directors at the next meeting on Monday.

Also Monday, the school board got an update on the progress regarding Sudlow Intermediate and updated plans for the district’s turf fields.

Earlier this year, the school board determined that the district would build a new Sudlow Intermediate and since then, Washington Elementary has been demolished.

Bray Architects stated that Washington has been demolished and a void in the removed basement is being filled by increasing the amount of dirt for leveling purposes as crews continue to fill and grade the site.

Bray Architects said that Monroe’s site has been fenced in and utilities have been disconnected. Demolition of the building is underway.

As for Sudlow, Bray Architects said it’s a process that’s moving quickly.

They said they’ve established a core planning team that meets bi-weekly and the next session will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The team has worked through concepts like how to address expansion around the existing gym at Sudlow, concerns of site logistics, and the appearance of the building, Bray Architects said.

“Meetings are to help refine the plan,” explained Bray Architects. “We won’t be done with these sessions in December, but once we get past the first of the year, we’ll do more fine-tuning moves for what the teachers will need in their building.”

Bray Architects noted that plans are in the works for utilizing the area where Washington once sat to create a walking track that surrounds a small practice football field, a green space that can be used for outdoor activities and play.

Bray Architects also discussed plans for the district’s turf field projects.

“This will be something that enhances opportunities for each three high schools, Davenport North, Davenport Central and Davenport West, as well as the district as a whole,” said Bray Architects.

According to Bray Architects, progress for turf field projects includes the completion of masterplans for North High School, West High School and the Brady Street Complex.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.