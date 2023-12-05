Erik’s 2023 holiday craft beer picks
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Say cheers to the holiday season!
The most wonderful season of all means TV6′s beer expert, Erik Maitland, will host a tasting tour of the region’s craft beer holiday creations which has which became a regular feature that began during Christmas 2020.
The following breweries and brews are tasted and reviewed:
- Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., Decorah, IA: Holidotz Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Lager ABV 4.7%
- Lion Bridge Brewing Co., Cedar Rapids, IA: Comfy Pants (strong ale) featuring dark fruits and caramel on top of a touch of floral hops. ABV: 6.8
- Confluence Brewing Company, Des Moines, IA: Saint Nick’s Gingerbread-Inspired Brown Ale ABV 6.1%
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.