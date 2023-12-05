Fashion stylists to the stars

Designer Mark Zunino and his PR director, Rene Horsch, visit PSL
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Two of today’s guests have claims to fame as stylists to the stars and one of them was born and raised in Davenport.

Rene Horsch and Mark Zunino from Mark Zunino Couture are interviewed over two segments sharing stories and showing off Hollywood fashions modeled by representatives from Maxx Models & Talent.

Horsch is a Quad Cities native and his title is Stylist and Director of Public Relations. And everyone knows that Zunino is the featured designer on Say Yes To The Dress on TLC and The MARK of Style on QVC.

Stories are shared about the very famous women they have outfitted for some of the most glamorous occasions. The list includes Julia Roberts, Joan Collins, Britney Spears, Donna Mills, Linda Evans among many others.

Additionally, we learn that the gentlemen are working on a documentary to honor their legendary fashion designer, mentor, boss, and business partner, Nolan Miller.

For more information, visit http://www.markzunino.com.

