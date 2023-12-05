Former Clinton baseball manager elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Clinton baseball manager Jim Leyland was voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Players Committee on Sunday.

Leyland managed the Clinton Pilots, a minor league affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, from 1971-72 and 1975. He is the first member of any Clinton team to enter Cooperstown, according to a media release.

Leyland, then 27, made his way to Clinton after managing the Bristol Tigers in the Appalachian League in 1971. He finished his time as a minor league manager in 1981 with the triple-A Evansville Triplets, according to the release.

He also took the Pilots to the playoffs in 1973 with a 73-51 record to take first place in the North Division. Leyland finished his three seasons in the River City with a 189-189 record and coached a handful of minor leaguers who eventually made their way to the bigs including 1984 World Series champion Dave Rozema and 1976 American League All-Star Ron LeFlore, according to the release.

According to the release, Leyland became the manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986. After 11 seasons, he managed the Florida Marlins and helped MLB’s newest expansion team win the World Series in 1997. Former Clinton Giants Dennis Cook and Pat Rapp were on the Marlins that season as well.

Leyland spent another year with Florida before managing the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and taking some time off.

He returned to the MLB in 2006 to manage the Detroit Tigers after spending the start of his managing career moving up and down the ranks of Detroits minor league system, according to the release. During his eight seasons with the Tigers, he led the team to three AL Championships while obtaining the Manager of the Year Award in three separate seasons.

According to the release, Leyland was known best for getting to know players on a personal level and walking the field before every game checking in with each member of his troupe.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.