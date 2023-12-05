Freight farm makes debut at the Quad City Botanical Center

A new urban farm has made its way to the Quad Cities.
By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
On Monday, the Quad City Botanical Center in downtown Rock Island introduced a 320-foot-long food container that will help produce nutritious food for the Quad City area.

The container farm will help solve seasonal limitations that hinder Tapestry Farms from producing nutritious food year-round.

The Executive Director of Tapestry Farms Ann McGlynn said this new addition will positively impact the community.

“I really hope that our community can see those alternative ways of growing food locally,” McGlynn said. “Can really have an impact on the health and well-being of all of the people in our community. When all of the people in our community have healthy, culturally relevant food to eat, then everyone’s chances of thriving increase significantly.”

The John Deere Foundation granted $371,000 to support Tapestry Farms in acquiring and supporting the Freight Farm.

The farm will be housed outside the botanical center, aligning with its educational programming.

Tapestry Farms will grow, harvest, and then distribute the produce to those in need in the community.

McGlynn also said that these Freight Farms can produce up to six tons of food per year.

