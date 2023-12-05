Freight farm makes Quad City debut

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new urban farm has made its way to the Quad Cities.

On Monday the Quad City Botanical Center in downtown Rock Island introduced a 320-foot-long food container that will help produce nutritious food for the Quad City area.

The container farm will help solve seasonal limitations that hinder Tapestry Farms from producing nutritious food year-round.

The Executive Director of Tapestry Farms Ann McGlynn says this new addition will impact the community in a positive way.

“I really hope that our community can see those alternative ways of growing food locally,” McGlynn said. “Can really have an impact on the health and well-being of all of the people in our community. When all of the people in our community have healthy, culturally relevant food to eat, then everyone’s chances of thriving increase significantly.”

The John Deere Foundation granted $371,000 to support Tapestry Farms in acquiring and supporting the Freight Farm.

The farm will be housed outside the Quad City Botanical Center, aligning with the botanical centers’ educational programming.

Tapestry Farms will grow, harvest, then distribute the produce to those in need in the community.

McGlynn also said that these Freight Farms can produce up to 6 tons of food per year.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another round of rain and snow Monday night
Monday evening rain and/or snow. Tuesday clouds.
First Alert Forecast - Monday evening rain and/or snow. Tuesday clouds.
The Waste Commission of Scott County is offering holiday recycling tips for the increased...
Waste Commission of Scott County offers holiday recycling tips
Iowa’s top law enforcement agency is wrapping up the criminal investigation into The Davenport...
Iowa DCI finalizing criminal investigation report into building collapse