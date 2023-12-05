Local health officials give ways to boost your immune system this winter

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - When dealing with the winter months, there might be a time or two when you begin feeling sick. Genesis Health officials say there are a few illnesses they commonly see this time of year.

“Some of the most common illnesses we’re seeing in the winter months include Influenza, RSV, COVID, strep, and then also just regular common colds. What we’re seeing currently is mostly common colds and strep. However, we are seeing an increase in COVID cases and Influenza cases,” said Dr. Robert Mixsell, Medical Director for Genesis Convenient Care.

According to the most recent CDC data, Scott and Rock Island counties have seen a total of 18 new COVID-19 hospitalizations as of late November. Nationwide the CDC reported at least a 6% increase in positive flu cases.

Local health officials say you should consider boosting your immune system with some lifestyle changes.

“Having a healthy regular diet full of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, limiting your saturated fats, and added sugars. Getting plenty of sleep, at least seven hours of sleep can help boost your immune system. If you smoke, quit smoking, that’ll help, and then moderating your alcohol intake. All of these things affect the amount of inflammation in your body, and the less inflammation there is, the better your immune system is going to work,”

Mixsell says if a person has made healthy lifestyle changes, vitamin supplements won’t be needed.

“If you’re eating a healthy diet, taking vitamin supplements is really not going to add a whole lot. If your diet is not so healthy, then that might be a little bit beneficial. I know there have been some studies that zinc can help with cold symptoms, help them be milder, and help you get over a cold quicker,” said Mixsell.

Also using good hygiene practices is a good defense to help prevent spreading winter illnesses.

“You know all the things that we’ve been talking about the last three years, wash your hands, cover your cough, if you’re, ill stay home. Wear a mask when you’re around, a lot of people are out in public, all of these things are going to help prevent the spread of the winter illnesses,” said Mixsell.

Genesis health officials say if you are sick and experience mild symptoms stay home and take over-the-counter medicine. However, if you experience severe symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or very high fever, get emergency help.

