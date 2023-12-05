Modern Woodmen to hold winter clothing donation drive

Modern Woodmen of America will be hosting a winter clothing donation drive-thru event to support SAL Community Services.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Modern Woodmen of America will be hosting a winter clothing donation drive-thru event to support SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income working families.

Event organizers say the clothing drive will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen of America’s front drive, near granite sign, 1701 First Avenue in Rock Island.

“Bring your items to drop off and see the magic of Santa and his reindeer on our building,” said a spokesperson for Modern Woodmen of America.

According to event organizers they will be accepting new and gently used winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves, or monetary donations. Checks can be made to SAL Community Services.

For more information, click here.

