Popular holiday coffee and hot chocolate flights at Coffee House

Festive coffee and hot chocolate flights at Coffee House Cafe & Goods
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A popular Village of East Davenport destination coffee shop highlights many of their delicious holiday-season offerings such as a new line up of December coffee and hot chocolate flavor flights and other customer favorites.

Coffee House Cafe and Goods offers specialty drinks, wines and beers, delicious menu items, and many special events (such as music performances and more) hosted at 1315 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.

For more information about Coffee House, visit https://thecoffeehouseqc.com/ or call 563-484-9808.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vees will be competing for bragging rights during Hy-Vee’s...
Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vees to faceoff in 2nd Red Kettle Bell Ringing Competition
Coffee flight at Coffee House, Davenport, IA
Festive coffee and hot chocolate flights at Coffee House Cafe & Goods
Stonedrift Spa, Galena, IL, has an array of gift packages and products perfect for the holiday...
Stonedrift Spa
Stonedrift Spa, Galena, IL, has an array of gift packages and products perfect for the holiday...
Giving the gift of spa wellness