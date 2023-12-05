Quad Cities bids farewell to legendary entertainment venue

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After over five decades in the bar, restaurant, and nightclub industry, RIBCO’s owner, Terrence Tilka, is calling it a career.

“To walk in here and see certain people sitting at the bar, not knowing that we were going to have bands recording, Daytrotter, and celebrities who happened to be in town, and this is where they hung out. The live bands that were here, it was just amazing. I mean, it’s not the typical lifestyle anyone has,” said Tilka.

Leaving a lasting legacy behind, Tilka says he is ready to retire and spend more time with his family.

“It’s been great. But it’s just time to move on. I’m getting old. I miss seeing my kids on weekends. I miss going out of town and going to shows myself. I missed all my kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events in the last couple of years since we’ve reopened. It’s just time.”

Tilka played an important role in the development and success of the Rock Island district, attracting talent to the area and organizing special events downtown.

“This was the bar I came to, to unwind on my nights off late after work or something. And I got to know the guys that owned it,” said Tilka.

“Then the Mayor of Rock Island called me, saying we need to talk about our downtown and bringing it to life and keeping this all going. And that’s how I ended up in Rock Island.”

Since its establishment in 1978, the venue has been known as a hot spot for live music in the Quad Cities, drawing in many local and national acts.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of pictures upstairs of great musicians from every walk of life that have played here. And we’ve never stuck to one style of music. We’re doing ska and funk and reggae,” said Tilka.

“I think a lot of people are gonna remember the great shows they saw here. I think they’re gonna remember bands that started out here and all of a sudden are big national acts.”

Tilka says the countless memories created within its walls will always be remembered.

“The number of people that got married here is pretty incredible. We actually had a lot of weddings in this bar from people that met their spouses here. So the memories are just endless. I mean, it’s just so much fun.”

His message to the community echoes profound gratitude for the years of support.

“The biggest thing is thank you. It was a lot of fun to just, keep live music. Keep supporting these young kids that have dreams,” said Tilka.

RIBCO will close its doors on December 17, and their last show will feature a punk rock show from The Running Man and The Queers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.