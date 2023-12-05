Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vees to faceoff in 2nd Red Kettle Bell Ringing Competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vee stores will be competing for bragging rights during Hy-Vee’s second annual Red Kettle Bell Ringing Competition.

The competition is set to take place on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. where Hy-Vee employees along with a lot of characters, specials and incentives will be doing whatever it takes to get their customers to donate, said a spokesperson from Hy-Vee. Join Hy-Vee in seeing the creative ways each store will work to win the traveling Red Kettle trophy.

Stores participating include all Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vee locations, the spokesperson said.

Last year, 46 percent of all money collected during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell Ringing Season came from Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores, according to a media release from a Hy-Vee spokesperson. This year Hy-Vee would like to make that 50 percent.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.