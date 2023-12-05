Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vees to faceoff in 2nd Red Kettle Bell Ringing Competition

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 5 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vee stores will be competing for bragging rights during Hy-Vee’s second annual Red Kettle Bell Ringing Competition.

The competition is set to take place on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. where Hy-Vee employees along with a lot of characters, specials and incentives will be doing whatever it takes to get their customers to donate, said a spokesperson from Hy-Vee. Join Hy-Vee in seeing the creative ways each store will work to win the traveling Red Kettle trophy.

Stores participating include all Quad Cities and North Scott Hy-Vee locations, the spokesperson said.

Last year, 46 percent of all money collected during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell Ringing Season came from Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores, according to a media release from a Hy-Vee spokesperson. This year Hy-Vee would like to make that 50 percent.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

Sean Hannity to host town hall with Donald Trump Tuesday in Davenport
Trump in Davenport
Financial planning with Heidi: Do’s and Don’ts of investing in uncertain times
Financial planning with Heidi: Do’s and Don’ts of investing in uncertain times
Modern Woodmen of America will be hosting a winter clothing donation drive-thru event to...
Modern Woodmen to hold winter clothing donation drive
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 40-year-old...
Rock Falls man killed in hit-and-run crash Monday night