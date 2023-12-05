Rock Falls man killed in hit-and-run crash Monday night

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 40-year-old Rock Falls man dead Monday night.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 9:29 p.m. near Sterling and Walton roads.

Deputies said the man was walking near the area and was struck by an unknown vehicle; he was located in the middle of the roadway by a passerby.

The man was transported to KSB Hospital in Dixon by the Amboy Fire Department and was later pronounced dead. The man’s name has not yet been released.

An accident reconstructionist and detectives from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene to investigate.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the public to locate the person and vehicle involved in the incident. Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest.

