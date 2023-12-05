Scott Co. board rejects Pleasant Valley recount

Scott Co. board rejects Pleasant Valley recount
By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott Co. Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to reject recount in the Pleasant Valley school board race.

Jameson Smith defeated write-in candidate Tracey Rivera, 256-250, in the Nov. 7 election for Pleasant Valley School District 6.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said Rivera requested a recount on Nov. 17.

A three-person panel was appointed to conduct the recount and produce a Recount Board Report. It was completed Nov. 28.

Tompkins said her office received the final report on Friday, which resulted in a tie at 255.

On Monday, county supervisors were set to canvas, or certify, the findings from the report with a vote.

According to the county attorney’s office, the board is required by state law to vote yes, approving the results.

However, the county board was made aware that the three-person panel may have mishandled the recount and counted votes incorrectly. This led to the board essentially cancelling the recount, in a 3-2 vote, and giving the school board seat to the original winner, Smith.

Vice-Chair of the county board, John Maxwell, voted no.

“Election needs to have integrity,” Maxwell said. “And even though the law said for us to vote yes, I think we’re more than ministerial. I think we are at a point where we have to oversee the votes. And in this case, we know for sure that they incorrectly counted the votes.”

It is now up to the non-prevailing party, Rivera, to pursue legal action to force another recount or investigate the handling of the recount.

A six-count race isn’t a first for this area. In 2020 Mariannette Miller-Meeks originally won Iowa’s 2nd District for the U.S. House by less than 50 votes. Democrat Rita Hart challenged the result. After the recount, Miller-Meeks won by six votes.

